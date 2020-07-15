Coaches Corner: Terry Lowe, Greenwich

Terry Lowe

Greenwich

Boys Swimming

Years as head coach: 52

Others sports coached or currently coaching: Started water polo team at GHS and coached it for 40 years; Started rugby team at GHS and was advisor/coach while it was a club team for two years; Summer time swim coach for over 50 years, currently in 42nd summer at the Rocky Point Club in Old Greenwich.

Full-time profession: Math teacher at GHS for 33 years before retiring from full time teaching in 2001. Also taught one class for six years after retirement.

About the coach:

Married for 43 years to wife Joan. Son Zach is currently an NBA analyst for ESPN, and married with one daughter; Daughter Sarah is ncurrently a psychology professor at Yale University, and is married with one son. Coach Lowe’s hobbies include Puzzling, Biking, Swimming, and Reading.