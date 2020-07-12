Coaches Corner: Bill Brown, New Canaan

Bill Brown

New Canaan

Boys Golf

Years as head coach: 20

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Freshman baseball, Freshmen football, Junior varsity girls basketball and varsity assistant baseball coach (all at NCHS).

Full-time profession: Special Education Teaching Assistant at NCHS since 1988

From the coach:

“Played youth baseball in New Canaan. Coached Babe Ruth baseball in New Canaan for 15 years. Coached Pop Warner football in New Canaan for 10 years. Hobbies include collecting baseball cards, traveling to baseball stadiums, playing golf, and eating cheeseburgers!!” – Bill Brown