Coaches Corner: Jeff Queiroga, Brien McMahon

Jeffrey N. Queiroga

Brien McMahon

Football

Years as head coach: 3

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Spent 8 years as the Senators’ Defensive Coordinator. Has coached football for 16 years and was a Strength and Conditioning coach for all athletes for eight years (2011-2018).

From the coach:

“I am the first generation of my family born in US as both of my parents were born in Portugal. I am from North Haven, CT, but currently living in Milford, CT, with my wife Megan, a Biology teacher at McMahon, and my two daughters Zoey, 7, and Savvy, 4.

“I am an avid marathon, half marathon, and obstacle course runner that qualified for the World’s Toughest Mudder race prior to my second daughter being born. Very passionate about community fundraising. Recently raised over $25,000 to feed Norwalk families that were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” – Jeff Queiroga