Coaches Corner: Andrew McConnell, Bridgeport Central

Andrew McConnell

Bridgeport Central

Boys Tennis/FCIAC Committee Chairman

Years as head coach: 10

Full-time profession: Social Studies teacher at Bridgeport Central HS

From the coach:

“I live in Westport with my wife Kathy (and currently my visiting grown kids, Aiden and Sophie). My hobbies include running, biking, hiking. and following current events. I’m a board member of First Serve Bridgeport http://www.firstservebridgeport.org, a non-profit that promotes education through tennis. I was a competitive swimmer, played high school varsity tennis, and was on the crew team at Georgetown University. The older I get, the better I was.” – Andrew McConnell