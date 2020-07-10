FCIAC student-athlete challenges raise $4,750 for Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund

The FCIAC’s “Run a Mile” and Push Up Challenges were created to give our spring sport athletes an athletic experience and challenge during the month of May, while also thanking our “Front Line Heroes” in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slogan for the event was “We Run a Mile Alone to Say Thank You Together!” Club Connecticut sponsored the event and we are very grateful to Jim Gerweck for spearheading that aspect of the program!

On Thursday, a check for $4,750, raised by donations from the families of the over 400 student athletes who participated in the challenges, was presented to Mike Rosen Fairfield County’s Community Foundation for the Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.

The Fund had rapidly deployed more than $1.9 million in grants to frontline community organizations that meet the basic needs of local residents in Fairfield County.

The Fund’s purpose is to help alleviate the social and economic consequences of this global pandemic and to prevent the widening of disparities in education, employment, housing, and health.

Learn more about the Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund at FCCFoundation.org/COVID19ResiliencyFund.

Thank you to all the student athletes who participated in our run and push-up challenges as you have made both a difference in the lives of those in need while also making the FCIAC and your schools proud of you!