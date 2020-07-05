Coaches Corner: Jason Shaughnessy, Warde

Jason Shaughnessy

Fairfield Warde

Wrestling

Years as head coach: 23

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Director and coach of the Fairfield PAL wrestling program; Youth soccer coach.

Full-time profession: Physical Education teacher at Fairfield Warde HS.

From the coach:

“I was a 4-year starter at Springfield College and Captain. I was honored as Academic All-American my senior year. I was inducted to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

“I am happily married to my wife, Karin, for 22 years. I had the great experience of coaching my son, Cole, who became an All State wrestler and will compete at RWU next year. In my free time, I am a coach and fan of my two daughters, Paige and Emma, who are excellent soccer players.” – Jason Shaughnessy