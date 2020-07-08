Coaches Corner: Howard White, Westhill

Howard White

Westhill

Boys Basketball

Years as head coach: 18

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Coached basketball at Bridgeport Central and Bullard-Havens before coming to Westhill.

Full-time profession: Deputy Superintendent State Of Connecticut Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

About the coach:

More than 200 wins and 31 years overall coaching between Westhill, Central and Bullard Haven. Won back-to-back FCIAC championships in 2015 and 2016. In 2015. the Vikings were undefeated in league play (18-0) and finished with the best record in school history (25-2). 2015 State runner-up Class LL, 2015 Hearst Newspaper Coach of the Year.

Former basketball player at Bridgeport Central High School and Sacred Heart University; A member of Sacred Heart University’s 1986 Division II National Championship team.

Married to Barbara White, and has four children: Chavonne, Jarris, Nicole and Nia. Enjoys traveling, reading, cooking, working out and spending time with his family.