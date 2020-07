Jeff Gee

Wilton

Girls Cross Country, Indoor track, Outdoor Track

Years as head coach: Cross Country 33 years, Indoor Track 25 years, Outdoor Track 35 years

Full-time profession: Graphic Design- Athletic Marketing and screen printing

From the coach:

“Married to wife Tracy – a midwife – we spend as much time as possible at our cottage on Cape Cod. Hobbies are running, biking, literature and wine collecting. Ran Track and Cross Country at Rippowam High School under John Kuczo.” – Jeff Gee