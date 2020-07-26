Coaches Corner: Jessica Halas, Danbury

Jessica Halas

Danbury

Girls Soccer

Years as head coach: 13

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Ski Team (3 years)

Full-time profession: Physical Education Teacher at Danbury High (18 years)

From the coach:

“I am a lifelong competitor as I spent my childhood trying to keep up with my three older brothers. As a Danbury High School alumni, I played three varsity sports (soccer, softball and ski racing) and went on to play collegiate soccer at the University of New Hampshire.

“I am a proud ‘Aunt Jess’ to five nieces and two nephews. Outside of teaching and coaching I love to spend time with my family, working outside, and rooting for the Chicago Bears.” – Jessica Halas