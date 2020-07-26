Coaches Corner: Lynette Martinez, Norwalk

Lynette Martinez

Norwalk

Girls Lacrosse

Years as head coach: 5

Other sports coached or current coaching: Coached girls lacrosse overall for 8 years; girls basketball for 6; and field hockey for 3 years.

Full-time profession: Physical education and health teacher at Norwalk High.

From the coach:

“I grew up in Stamford, where I played softball and basketball for Westhill. I played women’s lacrosse at Southern Connecticut State University for four seasons. I enjoy being outdoors and staying active, spending time with my family, hanging out with my friends and playing sports.

“In my short coaching and playing career, I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by kind and wise souls who have always been willing to lend a hand, give advice, and provide positive criticism to help me grow.” – Lynette Martinez