Coaches Corner: Sheena Carpenter, Stamford

Sheena J. Carpenter

Stamford

Boys’ Volleyball

Years as head coach: 3 (coached team since its inaugural season)

Other teams coached or currently coaching: Quinnipiac College (4years), and Wilbur Cross (4 years)

Full-time profession: Teaching Physical Education for 34 years total (PE & Health Education at Stamford HS for the last 13 years). I started my first 12 years of teaching in New Haven and really enjoy the relationships built there.

About the coach:

Hobbies include bowling competitively locally at Nutmeg Lanes, Fairfield and Van Ness Lanes in the Bronx. “I love competition and enjoy bowling against the best and enjoy the family atmosphere.”

Family: Son, Andre Earls, is 24 years old and currently works in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (US Representative for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District).

“Brother, Leon Caviness, is my bowling teammate and is an awesome role model for my family! We are also bowling teammates and because of our mother, the late Gloradene Caviness, we have made a serious promise to each other to remain connected and keep our family intact!”

Athletic background: High school three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball (All-State senior year) at Westhill High School (Class of 1981).

College: Attended Eastern Connecticut State University from 81′-85′ and played volleyball four years – Made NCAAs twice, Basketball (one-year), softball (All-American freshman year) – won National title freshman year.