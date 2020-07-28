FCIAC donates to Meals for McMahon and Norwalk High food drive

The FCIAC donated $3,000 to a pair of Norwalk school food programs which provided meals to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Using funds raised from its annual golf outing, the FCIAC gave $1,500 each to Meals for McMahon and the Norwalk High School Athletics Virtual Food Drive on Friday, July 17, at Oak Hills Park Golf Course in Norwalk.

Commissioner Dave Schulz and assistant commissioner Joe Madaffari presented the checks to Brien McMahon football coach Jeff Queiroga and Norwalk girls lacrosse coach Lynette Martinez.

“I’m glad we were able to keep the tradition of our tournament, which is in its 24th year, alive,” Schulz said. “And certainly, the funds we are raising this year are going to a great cause.”

Schulz also thanked Oak Hills, which hosted the golf outing on June 29, as well as Turnpike Spirits, which provided beverages for the event.

“I was speechless the night that Joe called,” Martinez said. “He told me that the FCIAC was planning to donate half of the proceeds to my program and half to Jeff’s Meals for McMahon, and I was honored. A lot of different schools have put together different programs so to be chosen by the FCIAC is definitely an honor.”

“There are a lot of schools in the FCIAC and they’re all doing a lot of great things,” Queiroga said. “So the fact that we were chosen is nice. There are a lot of people who are deserving of it, so it’s nice to be recognized and it’s definitely going to go to a great place.”