Friday, Oct 2., Game times TBA

Schools will set start times and details will be posted here as soon as they are available

West Region

Darien at New Canaan

Stamford at Westhill

Greenwich – Bye

Central Region

Staples at Danbury, 5 p.m.

Wilton at Ridgefield

Norwalk at McMahon

East Region

Bassick at Harding

Trumbull at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Warde at Ludlowe

Fairfield Prep – Bye