FCIAC postseason tournament schedules for soccer, field hockey and volleyball

The FCIAC will be holding postseason tournaments in November, with teams remaining in their regional divisions.

The first round is scheduled to start two days following the last regular season scheduled game. The tournaments are starting immediately due to advice from the medical community to complete play as soon as possible due to (the) expected increase in COVID cases.

The higher seed will host each round.

Region with 8 teams: All will play in the first round

Regions with 6 teams: 1st and 2nd places will have a bye in first round

Regions with 5 teams: 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will have a bye in the first round

Boys Soccer

East: First Round: Wed. 11/4; Semifinals: Fri. 11/6; Finals: Tues. 11/10

Central: First Round: Wed. 11/4; Semifinals: Fri. 11/6; Finals: Tues. 11/10

West: First Round: Wed. 11/4; Semifinals: Fri. 11/6; Finals: Tues. 11/10

Girls Soccer

East: First Round: Sat. 11/7; Semifinals: Tues. 11/10; Finals: Thurs. 11/12

Central: First Round: Thurs. 11/5; Semifinals: Sat. 11/7; Finals: Tues. 11/10

West: First Round: Sat. 11/7; Semifinals: Tues. 11/10; Finals: Thurs. 11/12

Field Hockey

East: Semifinals: Thurs. 11/5; Finals: Sat. 11/7

Central: First Round: Thurs. 11/5; Semifinals: Sat. 11/7; Finals: Tues. 11/10

West: First Round: Sat. 11/7; Semifinals: Tues. 11/10; Finals: Thurs. 11/13

Girls Volleyball

East: First Round: Thurs. 11/5; Semifinals: Sat. 11/7; Finals: Tues. 11/10

Central: First Round: Thurs. 11/5; Semifinals: Sat. 11/7; Finals: Tues. 11/10

West: First Round: Thurs. 11/5; Semifinals: Sat. 11/7; Finals: Tues. 11/10