Only parents with lanyards are allowed to attend this season’s FCIAC postseason games.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

East Region

First Round

Bridgeport Central at Ludlowe

Bassick at Warde

St. Joseph at Trumbull

Fairfield Prep has a bye

Central Region

Semifinals

Ridgefield at Wilton

Brien McMahon at Staples

West Region

First Round

Stamford at New Canaan

Note: Game is being played at New Canaan to allow for a limited number of spectators