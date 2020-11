All three tournament games involving Darien have been postponed as the high school completes contact tracing on Tuesday.

The games, two against Greenwich and one against Stamford, are now scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

FCIAC West Volleyball Final

No. 2 Darien at No. 1 Greenwich

FCIAC West Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 4 Stamford at No. 1 Darien

FCIAC West Field Hockey Semifinals

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Darien