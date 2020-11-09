New Canaan field hockey, Westhill boys soccer withdraw from FCIAC tournaments

The Westhill boys soccer team and New Canaan field hockey team have withdrawn from the FCIAC postseason tournaments.

In boys soccer, top-seeded Greenwich has been declared FCIAC West Region champion. Westhill and Greenwich were to play in the final on Tuesday.

In field hockey, New Canaan, the top seed in the FCIAC West Region, was to play No. 4 Stamford in the semifinals on Tuesday. Stamford now advances to the final on Thursday, and will face the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal game between No. 2 Darien and No. 3 Greenwich.