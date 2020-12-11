Ridgefield duo takes cross country to different level

Last fall as juniors, Charles Namiot and Charlie King came up just short of delivering the Ridgefield cross country program its first FCIAC championship since 2013.

Ridgefield was the runner-up in that race behind Staples, a team that had just claimed its fourth straight FCIAC title.

When the 2020 season became reality, the duo of best friends knew they would get a chance at redemption. Though there were no state meets offered and the FCIAC was split into three races, Ridgefield and Staples would face off again.

