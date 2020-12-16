Sneakers, hoops and painting courts: Trumbull’s Walsh eager to give back to community

Since the day he first volunteered, Lance Walsh has always been eager to give back to his community.

Whether it’s been collecting sneakers through donations to give to kids, helping refurbish basketball courts or traveling out of the country to help those in need, the Trumbull High senior has found different ways to help the less fortunate.

“I feel like the game of basketball gave me the opportunity to give back to the community,” Walsh said. “I want to do my part to make the world a better place. I love making these kids happy. Growing up, I had all of these opportunities to play (basketball).”

