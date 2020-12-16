Bellissimo continues the Darien-to-Stanford lacrosse connection

When Dillon Schoen first headed west to join the Stanford women’s lacrosse team in the fall of 2014, she was entering uncharted waters as the first player from coach Lisa Lindley’s Darien lacrosse program to play for the Cardinal.

As it turns out, Schoen was opening the floodgates.

Senior Kate Bellissimo became the latest member of the Darien-to-Stanford lacrosse club when she signed her National Letter of Intent to the PAC-12 school in November. She is the fifth Blue Wave player to join the Cardinal in the past seven years.

