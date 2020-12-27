Bill Mongovan, legendary Greenwich track coach, dies at 78

Legendary Greenwich cross country, indoor track and outdoor track and field coach Bill Mongovan died Monday, leaving a massive hole not just in Greenwich, but across the state running world. He was 78.

Mongovan coached indoor track, cross country, and girls track and field at both Greenwich High and St. Mary’s of Greenwich for 55 years. Mongovan had 431 cross country wins and 731 victories overall and was inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame in 2005.

He is recalled by friends and colleagues as a kind, gentle and endlessly knowledgeable raconteur.

