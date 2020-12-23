FCIAC’s boys soccer stars earn All-State honors

Greenwich’s Santiago Borrego has been acknowledged as being one of the best boys soccer players in the state. Borrego was among many FCIAC players who earned all-state honors as a pair of all-state teams were recently announced.

Borrego, an excellent junior defender for Greenwich’s Cardinals, was one of 14 FCIAC players selected to the 2020 Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association All-State Boys Soccer Teams, earning Class LL honors, and was the only player from the conference who made the 12-player first team on the 2020 GameTimeCt All-State Boys Soccer Team.

The two groups of all-state teams utilize their own formats for selecting their respective all-state honorees.

The CSCA has four separate all-state teams based on where each school would have been designated via a school’s class size if there had been the usual Class LL, Class L, Class M and Class S state tournaments. Most of the FCIAC schools are in the larger classes.

GameTimeCT honors 12 players on an all-state first team and an all-state second team while another 30 players earned Honorable Mention.

Calum Crawford, a senior midfielder for Fairfield Ludlowe, and Fairfield Warde senior defender Sean Rodriguez were both selected to the CSCA Class LL All-State team, and the GameTimeCT All-State Second Team.

Joining Crawford and Rodriguez on the 34-player CSCA Class LL All-State Boys Soccer Team, were Trumbull senior defender/midfielder Carrigan Cullinan, Staples senior forward Alan Fiore, Danbury senior midfielder Yeremick Garcia, Brien McMahon senior midfielder Simon Osorio, Maxime Aidebe of McMahon, Evan Beiles of New Canaan, Chase Caruso of Darien, and Andrew Lowitt of Greenwich, along with Stamford forward Lyon Atiencia, the only sophomore named to that team.

Wilton senior defender Nathan Bennett and his Wilton teammate, Ahrav Soi, made the CSCA Class L All-State Team while senior midfielder Manny Santos of St. Joseph was on the CSCA Class M All-State Team.

The eight players from the FCIAC who earned GameTimeCT All-State honorable mentions were Atiencia, Nathan Bennett, Cullinan, Fiore, Garcia, Osorio, Santos, and Fairfield Ludlowe senior forward James Radman.

There were no state tournaments this year but the FCIAC and other conferences statewide conducted conference tournaments or regional tournaments within their own conference to provide teams the opportunity to have postseason games.

The FCIAC conducted three regional tournaments.

Radman scored the game’s lone goal to lead Fairfield Ludlowe to the FCIAC East Region championship with a 1-0 victory over Fairfield Prep, which was invited to play against East Region teams during this unique season although Prep is not a member of the FCIAC. Ludlowe shut out crosstown rival Warde, 2-0, while Prep defeated St. Joseph, 3-2 in overtime, in the regional semifinals.

McMahon and Wilton played to a scoreless tie through 100 minutes and were crowned co-champions of the FCIAC Central Region. Wilton advanced with an impressive 5-1 victory over Ridgefield while McMahon beat Staples, 1-0, in the semifinals.

Greenwich shut out New Canaan, 2-0, and Westhill nipped Darien, 2-1, in the West Region semifinals but then Westhill had to withdraw from the tournament so Greenwich was declared the West Region champion.