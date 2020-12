Greenwich High School announces with great sadness the loss of Coach Bill Mongovan, who passed away on Monday, December 21. Coach Mongovan has had a positive impact on so many of our teams, athletes and coaches. We have been very fortunate to have him as a member of our Greenwich Cardinals Athletic family. We will share details on the services for Coach Mongovan as soon as they become available.

Gus Lindine

Director of Athletics

Greenwich High School