Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 73, Brien McMahon 47

St. Joseph – 18 23 22 10 – 73
McMahon – 6 8 16 17 – 45
St. Joseph: Glenn Manigault 3 0-1 7, Tommy Shannon 0 0-1 0, Jason James 12 5-5 31, Derrick Long 3 1-4 7, Brian Robertson 4 1-1 9, Brandon Hutchinson 2 0-0 6, Patrick Dineen 0 0-1 0, James McCormack 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 1 2-2 5, Eli Newby 1 0-0 2, Justin Russo 1 0-0 2, Mason Gregory 0 0-0 0, Charles Hare 1 0-0 2, Carson Arkay 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 9-15 73
McMahon: Jayden Gonzalez 2 0-2 5, Sergio Thermidor 6 6-7 18, Joshua Lubell 2 1-2 5, Jonathan Velasquez 0 0-0 0, Kevin Pascual 1 0-0 2, Fermin Almonte 0 2-2 2, Gary Miller 0 0-0 0, Grant Matkins 3 0-0 8, Raymond Quintero 2 0-0 4, Kyle Close 1 1-1 3. Totals: 17 10-14 47
3-Pointers: SJ-James 2, Hutchinson 2, Rainey, Manigault; M-Matkins 2, Gomzalez.