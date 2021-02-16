Boys Basketball – Danbury 55, Ludlowe 44

Danbury 14 14 4 23 – 55
Ludlowe 12 9 7 16 – 44
Danbury: Kevin Vidmar 3 3-6 9, Cushan Perkins 1 0-0 2, Charnez Perkins 1 0-0 2, Christian Jeffers 5 4-4 16, Christian Nalbation 2 5-6 10, Nick Smith 1 2-2 4, Cameron Perkins 4 1-2 12. Total 14 15-20 55
Ludlowe: Connor Lawlor 5 3-3 14, Patrick Galusha 1 0-0 2, Alex Vlandis 2 0-0 6, Charlie Began 0 0-0 0, James Mockler 2 2-5 6, Erik Leonard 2 0-1 4, Stephen Keating 3 6-10 12, Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0, Matt Vivona 0 0-0 0, Cooper Dailey 0 0-0 0. Total: 15 11-19 44
Three-Pointers: D – Jeffers 2, Nalbation, Christian Perkins 3; L – Lawlor, Vlandis 2
Fouled Out: D – Nick Smith