Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 64, Westhill 63

St. Joseph 22 19 9 14 – 64
Westhill 21 15 16 11 – 63
St. Joseph: Glenn Manigault 6 1-3 14, Tommy Shannon 5 1-2 14, Jason James 10 3-4 24, Derrick Long 4 0-2 8, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Eli Newby 2 0-0 4, Justin Russo 0 0-0 0, Maxwell Warren 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-11 64.
Westhill: Jeyson Slade 5 0-2 11, Aidan Lamothe 5 2-2 13, Ben Penella 5 9-13 21, Greyson Miller 2 5-7 9, Jack McHale 1 0-0 3, Anderson Graham 2 1-2 5, Anthony Andrade 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 17-26 63.
3-Pointers: SJ – Shannon 3, Manigault, James; WH – Penella, Slade, Lamothe, McHale.
Highlights: SJ – Shannon took two charges.