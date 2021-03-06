Girls Basketball – Trumbull 62, Greenwich 34

Trumbull 22 11 17 12 – 62

Greenwich 12 8 5 9 – 34

Trumbull: Emma Gentry: 2 3-4 9; Emi Roberto: 5 0-0 10; Sarah Stolze: 3 0-0 6; Amanda Ruchalski: 1 0-0 2; Megan Garrity: 1 0-0 2; Caroline Cummings: 0 0-0 0; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Corinn Ouellette: 0 0-0 0; Lauryn Wright: 1 0-0 2; Julia Lindwall: 0 0-0 0; Grace Lesko: 2 0-0 4; Cassi Barbato: 9 0-3 20; Grace Trotta: 2 0-0 5; Mary Lynch: 1 0-0 2; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-7 62

Greenwich: Gillian Frye: 0 0-0 0; Laura Smego: 1 2-2 4; Beatriz Owens: 2 0-0 6; Kristin Riggs: 1 0-0 2; Julia Monteiro: 1 0-0 2; Marielle Povinelli: 2 0-2 5; Sophia Sergio: 3 1-2 8; Hayley Wilson: 0 0-0 0; Kayla Anderson: 3 1-2 7. Totals: 13 4-8 34

3-Pointers: Trumbull: Emma Gentry-2, Cassi Barbato-2 and Grace Trotta-1; Greenwich: Beatriz Owens-2, Marielle Povinelli-1 and Sergio Garcia-1

Game Highlights: T – Sarah Stolze had 6 rebounds in the game and Emi Roberto had 5 steals.