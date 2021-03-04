Thank You to all FCIAC athletic trainers

During the month of March, we are honored as a league to say a huge THANK YOU to our Athletic Trainers in the FCIAC.

The work they do with our athletes at each school is not always known by all our parents. They not only stabilize and evaluate each injury, but also develop rehabilitation programs so the athletes will return to play as soon as possible.

An integral part of each athletic program, we were so fortunate to have them as a part of the team!

Please take the opportunity when you see your school’s athletic trainer to say Hi and Thank You for all they do!

Bridgeport Central: Joyce Wollen

Brien McMahon: Ashley Labrador

Danbury: Emily Renna and Gabriella Prata

Darien: Katie Bryant and Craig Campbell

Greenwich: Pete Falla and Peggy Feldt

Fairfield Ludlowe: Melanie Sulich

Fairfield Warde: Jordan Thuman

New Canaan: Diane Murphy-Kavell and Corey Dybas

Norwalk: Masa Shoji

Ridgefield: Scott Glucksman and Anthony Altobell

St. Joseph: Dan McDonagh

Stamford: Jordan Napolitano

Staples: Gaetana “G” Corey Iamonico

Trumbull: Dan Searles and Jenna Rousso

Westhill: Bradie Pollard

Wilton: Eric Bailey and Joe Grispin