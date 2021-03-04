Thank You to all FCIAC athletic trainers

During the month of March, we are honored as a league to say a huge THANK YOU to our Athletic Trainers in the FCIAC.
The work they do with our athletes at each school is not always known by all our parents. They not only stabilize and evaluate each injury, but also develop rehabilitation programs so the athletes will return to play as soon as possible.
An integral part of each athletic program, we were so fortunate to have them as a part of the team!
Please take the opportunity when you see your school’s athletic trainer to say Hi and Thank You for all they do!
Bridgeport Central: Joyce Wollen
Brien McMahon: Ashley Labrador
Danbury: Emily Renna and Gabriella Prata
Darien: Katie Bryant and Craig Campbell
Greenwich: Pete Falla and Peggy Feldt
Fairfield Ludlowe: Melanie Sulich
Fairfield Warde: Jordan Thuman
New Canaan: Diane Murphy-Kavell and Corey Dybas
Norwalk: Masa Shoji
Ridgefield: Scott Glucksman and Anthony Altobell
St. Joseph: Dan McDonagh
Stamford: Jordan Napolitano
Staples: Gaetana “G” Corey Iamonico
Trumbull: Dan Searles and Jenna Rousso
Westhill: Bradie Pollard
Wilton: Eric Bailey and Joe Grispin