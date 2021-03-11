Ridgefield, Staples in top five of latest girls basketball poll

Ridgefield and Staples are both unbeaten and ranked among the top five in the current GameTime Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll leading up to their big showdown Saturday at Staples.

Norwich Free Academy (7-0) led the group of five undefeated teams among the top six and received 10 of the 16 first-place votes to maintain its top ranking in the poll voted on by mostly media members, a few coaches and released March 9.

Notre Dame-Fairfield (8-1) received four first-place votes and is ranked second.

Defending FCIAC champion Ridgefield (9-0) had the other two first-place and moved up one spot and to No. 3, flip-flopping spots with fourth-ranked Newington (7-0).

Staples (8-0) remained at No. 5 as the Wreckers and Ridgefield are the only two FCIAC teams in the Top 10 poll.

Sheehan (9-0) is ranked sixth and followed in the Top 10 by East Hartford (7-1), Daniel Hand (8-1), Glastonbury (5-1) and Middletown (5-1).

Trumbull (7-2) received the 13th most points in the polling and Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2) got the 21st most as they are the two conference teams among the 18 teams in the “Others receiving votes” category.

The records in parenthesis were updated through games played through Saturday, March 6.

This coming Saturday’s matchup at Staples, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m., is a rematch of last year’s championship game of the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament which seventh-seeded Ridgefield won in a double-overtime thriller, 50-46, over top-seeded Staples.

Ridgefield improved to 10-0 and Staples improved to 9-0 with victories on Monday, March 8.