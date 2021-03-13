FCIAC boys basketball match-ups set for round of 16

Ridgefield earned the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament with a 73-50 win over Staples on Saturday evening. That win also put Staples at No. 3.

St. Joseph was already slotted in at No. 2.

Tiebreaker details are listed below.

FCIAC Round of 16 – Tuesday, March 16, Times TBA

No. 17 Central (2-8) at No. 1 Ridgefield (11-1)

No. 15 Greenwich (3-8) at No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1)

No. 14 Bassick (3-4) at No. 3 Staples (10-2)

No. 13 Brien McMahon (4-8) at No. 4 Wilton (10-2)

No. 12 Norwalk (4-8) at No. 5 New Canaan (9-3)

No. 11 Trumbull (4-8) at No. 6 Westhill (7-5)

No. 10 Warde (4-6) at No. 7 Danbury (6-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Darien (5-7) at No. 8 Ludlowe (6-6), 6 p.m.

Tiebreaker details

Ridgefield and St. Joseph each finished with a record of 11-1 and since they did not play each other this season, the quality win criteria was used. Both played Staples, with Ridgefield winning and St. Joseph losing, which gives the Tigers the No. 1 spot.

Staples and Wilton also finished tied, with 10-2 records, but did not play each other this season. Staples took the No. 3 seed based on its win over St. Joseph, which is ranked No. 2. Wilton’s best quality win was against No. 5 New Canaan.

Danbury and Ludlowe both finished 6-6 and Danbury took the higher seed based on its 55-44 win over Ludlowe on Feb. 16.

There was a four-way tie for 10th place between Warde, Trumbull, Norwalk and McMahon, with each team scoring eight points.

McMahon lost to the other three teams in the tiebreaker and slotted in as the No. 13 seed.

The quality win tiebreaker was then used to break up the other three teams as they all didn’t play each other.

Each team played Wilton, which is the 4 seed, and Warde was the only team to win that match-up, and therefore took the No. 10 seed.

Trumbull is No. 11 based on its win over Westhill, with Norwalk at No. 12.