Girls Basketball, FCIAC playdown – Brien McMahon 58, Bridgeport Central 10

Brien McMahon 14 15 14 15 – 58
Bridgeport Central 2 4 2 2 – 10
Brien McMahon: Quanisha McNeill 2 0-0 4, Jade Marin 2 1-2 5, Isabella DeJesus 4 2-2 13, Georgia MacInnes 4 0-0 8, Jaclyn Zerrusen 1 1-2 3 Chloe Mattus 7 1-2 18, Julia Macias 1 0-0 2, Catherine Dragotta 0 0-0 3, Christina Surace1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 5-8 58
Bridgeport Central: Kiarra Powell 0 0-2 0, Keilani Lamourt 0 0-2 0, Ciara Underwood 0 1-2 1, Emonie Upchurch 0 0-0 0, Dashonelle Holmes 0 2-3 2, Amaya Womack 2 0-0 4, Julie Camille 1 1-2 3. Totals: 3 4-11 10
3-pointers: BM – DeJesus, Mattus, Dragotta