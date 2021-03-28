Ridgefield rallies over Trumbull to win back-to-back FCIAC girls basketball titles

RIDGEFIELD — It seemed like the more the odds got stacked against the Ridgefield girls basketball team, the stronger they got.

The Tigers began the FCIAC championship with their top scorer Katie Flynn out for the game.

Then late in the third quarter, senior captain Kelly Chittenden left the game with a leg injury and sophomore starter Kaya Weiskopf was on the bench with four fouls.

No big deal for the No. 1 seeded Tigers who rallied from down 13 at halftime to beat third-seeded Trumbull 46-43 for their second title in a row.

