Trumbull 213 130 0 – 10 12 2

Darien    300 021 0 Р6 8 2

Batteries: T – Tyler Bashar (W, 1-0), Matthew Cummings (5) and Scott Gell; D – Karson Drake (L, 1-3), Chris Fallon (5) and Ryan Yusko

Trumbull: Johnny Bova hit a homerun and a triple, Ray Leonzi had 2 hits; Darien: Frank Drugge homered and doubled, Karson Drake homered, Tommy Bock had 2 hits.