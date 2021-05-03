Twenty-five FCIAC gymnasts receive All-State first team honors

Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde and Wilton each had five of the 25 girls from the FCIAC who were selected to the 2021 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Gymnastics First Team.

The FCIAC made up slightly more than half of the all-state first team as the CHSCA selected 48 gymnasts statewide to that all-state first team.

There were 51 more gymnasts who made the all-state second team, including 16 from the FCIAC.

Ava Mancini, Abigail Cerny, Tara Chomienne, Ava Golding and Emma Senatore were the five all-state first-team picks for Fairfield Ludlowe, which defended its FCIAC championship in late March. Isabella Factora, Esme Facan and Tori Schreiber were their teammates who made the CHSCA All-State Gymnastics Second Team.

Mancini, the FCIAC all-around champion last year and the runner-up this year, made all-state first team for second consecutive year. Golding was all-state second team last year.

Ludlowe’s Falcons scored 138.9 points to win their second straight FCIAC title as they won by .85 of a point over Fairfield Warde (138.05). Emma Johnson led Warde’s Mustangs as she was the all-around champion with 36.9 points to win that by .55 of a point over Mancini.

Mancini’s runner-up score of 36.35 was an improvement of her winning score of 35.25 in 2020.

Johnson naturally made this year’s all-state first team while her four teammates who joined her on that included Kiera Dawson, Bailey Klein, Caroline Garrett and Kaia Vadas. Garrett made the all-state first team for the second consecutive year. Johnson missed about one half of the 2020 season because of an injury but still made the all-state second team.

Alexa Amster made the all-state second team for Warde this year.

Wilton’s Olivia Mannino, Lilly Byrnes and Sarah Collias all made the all-state first team for the second straight year and were joined by teammates Kaylie Berghaus and Justine Biersack on this year’s all-state first team. Mannino placed fourth in all-around at the FCIAC

championships for the second year in a row. Ella Arghirescu was Wilton’s

representative on this year’s all-state second team.

There were four Trumbull gymnasts selected to the all-state first team and another three Eagles made all-state second team. Kenna Stevenson earned her second straight selection to the all-state first team and was joined on that this year by teammates Leah Cody, Ellie Forma and

Cayden Paymer. Trumbull’s three gymnasts who made all-state second team were Talia Lalli, Juliana Pucciarelli and Ariana Sebourne.

Lindsay Capobianco and Caitlin Vozzella of St. Joseph’s both made all-state first team for the second straight year and their teammate, Jules Rizzitelli, also made all-state first team this year. Capobianco placed third in the all-around with a score of 35.55 points at this year’s FCIAC

Gymnastics Championships. Anna Hughes of St. Joseph was picked to the all-state second team for the second straight year while Marianna Weigiel was another Cadet who made all-state second team this year.

Olivia Perkins of Darien was a repeat selection on the CHSCA All-State Gymnastics First Team.

Lauren Heller of Stamford was picked to the all-state first team this year after having made all-state second team last year.

Claire Yee of Greenwich was also among the 25 FCIAC gymnasts chosen to this year’s all-state first team.

Staples had four selections on the all-state second team: Chloe Ashton, Miak Parkes, Mia Guster and Mimi Schindler.

Alexandra Pereira and Alyssa Smeriglio of Norwalk were both selected to the all-state second team.