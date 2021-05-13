Darien, Staples lead field in FCIAC girls tennis tournament

The Darien and Staples girls tennis teams will lead the field when the FCIAC girls tennis tournament gets underway on Friday. The Wave and Wreckers both finished with 14-1 records, and Darien took the higher seed based on its 4-3 win over Staples during the regular season.

FCIAC First Round,  Fri., May 14

All matches begin at 4 p.m.

No. 16 Central (0-15) at No. 1 Darien (14-1)

No. 15 Norwalk (1-9) at No. 2 Staples (14-1)

No. 14 Danbury (1-13) at No. 3 New Canaan (13-2)

No. 13 Brien McMahon (3-11) at No. 4 Ludlowe (12-3)

No. 12 Stamford (3-11) at No. 5 Westhill (11-4)

No. 11 Warde (4-10) at No. 6 Greenwich (9-6)

No. 10 Trumbull (5-10) at No. 7 Wilton (96)

No. 9 St. Joseph (8-7) at No. 8 Ridgefield (8-6)

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, May 19

Semifinals – Friday, May 21

Final at Wilton HS – Wednesday, May 26

