No. 1 Darien leads group of six FCIAC boys lacrosse teams in GameTimeCT poll

Darien received all 14 first-place votes and was the unanimous No. 1, as the FCIAC has five teams ranked among the top six and six total conference teams in the most recent GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll which was released Wednesday, May 12.

Darien and New Canaan are ranked first and second, respectively.

Darien improved to 10-1 with its fifth straight win on May 11, a 24-2 victory at Stamford. Coach Jeff Brameier’s Blue Wave suffered their only loss on May 1 at home when they were nipped by Brunswick School, 9-8.

New Canaan (8-3) moved up two spots from the previous poll to No. 2 and has won five straight games since the Rams lost at Darien, 15-6, on April 24.

Coach Chip Buzzeo’s New Canaan’s Rams utilized their 11-8 victory at home over Ridgefield on May 8 to flip-flop spots with Ridgefield, which was previously ranked second. That avenged New Canaan’s 10-9 loss to coach Roy Colsey’s Ridgefield Tigers on April 15.

Fairfield Prep (9-2) also moved up two spots, from fifth to third, and is followed by FCIAC teams Ridgefield (7-4), Staples (9-3) and sixth-ranked Wilton (7-4).

Undefeated New Fairfield (12-0) is ranked seventh.

Greenwich (7-3) is No. 8 as that sixth FCIAC team in the state poll.

Cheshire (9-2) and Weston (10-1) are ninth and 10th, respectively, to complete the Top 10 poll which is voted on by a compilation of coaches, media members and a couple lacrosse organizations’ administrators.

Darien had an 8-0 record while Greenwich and New Canaan were both 7-1 in the FCIAC standings through May 12.

Staples had the fourth best record of 5-2 among the conference’s 15 teams and was followed by Ridgefield (5-3), Wilton (5-3), Fairfield Ludlowe (4-3), Brien McMahon (5-5), Danbury (3-3), Fairfield Warde (4-5), Trumbull (2-5), St. Joseph (1-5), Norwalk (1-6), Westhill (0-6) and Stamford (0-7).

The quarterfinals of the 2021 FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament commence May 24 at the home fields of the four highest-seeded teams.

New Canaan High School will host semifinal and championship games at Dunning Field. The semifinal doubleheader begins at 5 p.m. on May 26.

Two days later on the Friday which begins the Memorial Day weekend, May 28, there will be a girls/boys conference championship doubleheader which begins with the girls championship game scheduled for a 5 o’clock faceoff.

The homestretch of the regular season includes several pivotal matchups which will factor in determining the eight seedings for the FCIAC tournament.

New Canaan hosts Darien on May 20 and Staples on May 22 in the only two matchups during the final week of the regular season (May 17-22) involving the conference’s six teams ranked among the top eight in the latest state poll.

There are also key games involving the handful of teams in the middle of the pack who are in the hunt looking to grab a couple of the final playoff berths in the FCIAC tournament.