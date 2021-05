FCIAC Scoreboard for Friday, May 14

FCIAC Girls Tennis Playdowns

No. 1 Darien 7, No. 16 Central 6

No. 2 Staples 7, No. 15 Norwalk 0

No. 3 New Canaan 7, No. 14 Danbury 0

No. 4 Ludlowe 7, No. 13 Brien McMahon 0

No. 5 Westhill 5, No. 12 Stamford 0

No. 6 Greenwich 7, No. 11 Warde 0

No. 8 Ridgefield 4, No. 9 St. Joseph 3

No. 10 Trumbull (5-10) at No. 7 Wilton (9-6), 4 p.m.

Baseball

Greenwich 25, Bridgeport Central 0 (5 innings)

Ludlowe 16, Harding 0 (5 innings)

Danbury 4, Trumbull 0

Ridgefield 7, Norwalk 3

Wilton 13, New Canaan 0 (5 innings)

St. Joseph 5, Stamford 0

Brien McMahon 8, Warde 7

Softball

Ludlowe 19, Harding 0 (5 innings)

New Canaan 3, Wilton 0

St. Joseph 5, Stamford 3

Warde 8, Brien McMahon 3

Danbury 3, Trumbull 2

Ridgefield 2, Norwalk 1

Boys Lacrosse

St. Joseph at Norwalk

Girls Lacrosse

Darien 16, St. Joseph 4

Ridgefield at Convent of the Sacred Heart

Boys Volleyball

Ridgefield 3, New Canaan 2

Stamford 3, Norwalk 0

Staples 3, Greenwich 0

St. Joseph at Warde

Westhill at Trumbull