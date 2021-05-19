Field set for FCIAC baseball tournament

Greenwich defeated Warde 10-3 on Wednesday to grab the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC baseball tournament which gets under way on Friday.

The top four teams – No. 1 Greenwich, No. 2 Warde, No. 3 Staples and No. 4 Trumbull – will have home games until the playoffs shift to Cubeta Stadium for the semifinals and finals.

FCIAC Baseball Tournament Schedule

Playdown round – Friday, May 21

No. 1 Greenwich (13-3) will have a bye

No. 15 Stamford (4-12) at No. 2 Warde (13-3)

No. 14 Darien (4-12) at No. 3 Staples (12-4)

No. 13 Ludlowe (5-11) at No. 4 Trumbull (12-4)

No. 12 New Canaan (8-8) at No. 5 Ridgefield (11-5)

No. 11 Wilton (8-8) at No. 6 Westhill (10-6)

No. 10 Norwalk (8-8) at No. 7 Brien McMahon (10-6)

No. 9 St. Joseph (8-8) at No. 8 Danbury (9-7)

Quarterfinals: Monday, May 24

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 26, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, times TBA

Final: Friday, May 28, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, time TBA

Tiebreakers

Nos. 1/2 – Greenwich and Warde (13-3); Greenwich def. Warde

Nos. 3/4 – Staples and Trumbull (12-4); Staples def. Trumbull

Nos. 6/7 – Westhill and McMahon (10-6); Westhill def. McMahon

Nos. 9-12 – St. Joseph, Norwalk, Wilton, New Canaan (8-8); St. Joseph and Norwalk were 2-1 against the other three teams in the four-way tiebreaker; St. Joseph def. Norwalk, so St. Joseph is No. 9 and Norwalk is No. 10; Wilton def. New Canaan so Wilton is No. 11 and New Canaan is No. 12

No. 14/15 – Darien and Stamford (4-12); Darien def. Stamford