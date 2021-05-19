Match-ups set for FCIAC softball playoffs

The St. Joseph Cadets shut out Ridgefield to complete an unbeaten regular season and took the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC softball tournament which gets underway on Friday.
The top four teams – No. 1 St. Joseph, No. 2 Ludlowe, No. 3 Staples and No. 4 Trumbull – will have home games until the playoffs shift to Sacred Heart University for the semifinals and finals.
FCIAC Softball Tournament Schedule
Playdown round – Friday, May 21
No. 16 Harding (0-15) at No. 1 St. Joseph (15-0)
No. 15 Greenwich (1-14) at No. 2 Ludlowe (14-1)
No. 14 Brien McMahon (3-12) at No. 3 Staples (12-3)
No. 13 Wilton (4-11) at No. 4 Trumbull (11-4)
No. 12 New Canaan (5-10) at No. 5 Stamford (11-4)
No. 11 Westhill (6-9) at No. 6 Warde (10-5)
No. 10 Ridgefield (6-9) at No. 7 Darien (9-6)
No. 9 Danbury (7-8) at No. 8 Norwalk (7-8)
Quarterfinals: Monday, May 24
Semifinals: Wednesday, May 26, at Sacred Heart University, times TBA
Final: Friday, May 28, at Sacred Heart University, time TBA
Tiebreakers
Nos. 4/5 – Trumbull and Stamford (11-4); Trumbull def. Stamford
Nos. 8/9 – Norwalk and Danbury (7-8); Norwalk def. Danbury
No. 10/11 – Ridgefield and Westhill (6-9); Ridgefield def. Westhill