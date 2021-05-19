Match-ups set for FCIAC softball playoffs

The St. Joseph Cadets shut out Ridgefield to complete an unbeaten regular season and took the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC softball tournament which gets underway on Friday.

The top four teams – No. 1 St. Joseph, No. 2 Ludlowe, No. 3 Staples and No. 4 Trumbull – will have home games until the playoffs shift to Sacred Heart University for the semifinals and finals.

FCIAC Softball Tournament Schedule

Playdown round – Friday, May 21

No. 16 Harding (0-15) at No. 1 St. Joseph (15-0)

No. 15 Greenwich (1-14) at No. 2 Ludlowe (14-1)

No. 14 Brien McMahon (3-12) at No. 3 Staples (12-3)

No. 13 Wilton (4-11) at No. 4 Trumbull (11-4)

No. 12 New Canaan (5-10) at No. 5 Stamford (11-4)

No. 11 Westhill (6-9) at No. 6 Warde (10-5)

No. 10 Ridgefield (6-9) at No. 7 Darien (9-6)

No. 9 Danbury (7-8) at No. 8 Norwalk (7-8)

Quarterfinals: Monday, May 24

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 26, at Sacred Heart University, times TBA

Final: Friday, May 28, at Sacred Heart University, time TBA

Tiebreakers

Nos. 4/5 – Trumbull and Stamford (11-4); Trumbull def. Stamford

Nos. 8/9 – Norwalk and Danbury (7-8); Norwalk def. Danbury

No. 10/11 – Ridgefield and Westhill (6-9); Ridgefield def. Westhill