FCIAC Track and Field Championships: Live streams, directions for parents of seniors

Championship schedule (Both meets at Danbury HS)

FCIAC Girls Track and Field Championships – Monday, May 24, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Track and Field Championships – Tuesday, May 25, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Championship T-shirts

T-Shirts will be on sale at the meet for $20 (cash only)

Live streaming links via FairfieldLive

Monday, May 24

Girls Track Events: https://events.locallive.tv/events/53903

Girls Field Events: https://events.locallive.tv/events/53904

Tuesday, May 25

Boys Track Events: https://events.locallive.tv/events/53905

Boys Field Events: https://events.locallive.tv/events/53906

Directions for senior parents attending meets

* You will be asked to show ID to be matched up with list of senior athletes. Admission is $10 per person in cash only

Parents can enter the Stadium through two gates.

* Entry No. 1: South Gate (football scoreboard side) ground level. The parking area for this gate is off of Beckele Street.

* Entry No. 2: North Gate (concession building side) ground level. The parking area is off of Clapboard Ridge (front of Danbury HS) above the stadium. Parents will be directed to walk down the stadium driveway to the north entry gate.

* Parents will be seated in the visiting bleachers and will also be allowed to stand behind the track fence (visiting bleacher side only) the length of the football field (goal line to goal line).

* Please note: Parents will not be allowed any access to the HOME Stadium Bleachers, including the standing area below the home bleachers. The entire HOME Stadium Bleachers side (goal line plus to goal line plus) is for competing athletes and coaches only.

* Restrooms will be available to parents directly outside the South Gate to the right, and at the north end zone area.