No. 1 Darien leads field of eight into FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament

The Darien Blue Wave, unbeaten in conference play, will be the No.1 seed when the FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament gets underway on Monday, May 24.

The top four seeds – No. 1 Darien, No. 2 Staples, No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Wilton – will host quarterfinal games, before the tournament shifts to New Canaan’s Dunning Field for the semifinals and final.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Monday, May 24

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Darien

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Staples

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 New Canaan

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich

FCIAC Semifinals at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Wednesday, May 26, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

FCIAC Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Friday, May 28, 5 or 7:30 p.m

