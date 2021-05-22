Top-ranked New Canaan leads eight teams into FCIAC girls lacrosse playoffs

The New Canaan Rams wrapped up a perfect regular season on Friday and will be the No.1 seed for the FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament, which begins on Monday, May 24.

The top four seeds – No. 1 New Canaan, No. 2 Darien, No. 3 Wilton and No. 4 Ludlowe – will host quarterfinal games, before the tournament shifts to Wilton for the semifinals on Wednesday. The final will be played at New Canaan’s Dunning Field on Friday, May 28.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Monday, May 24

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 New Canaan

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Wilton

No. 5 Staples at No. 4 Ludlowe

FCIAC Semifinals at Wilton

Wednesday, May 26, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

FCIAC Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Friday, May 28, 5 or 7:30 p.m