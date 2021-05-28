FCIAC Baseball Semifinals – No. 2 Warde 4, No. 14 Darien 1

Darien 000 010 0 – 1 3 2
Warde 003 010 x – 4 8 1
Hitting
Darien: Andre Briganti single, RBI; Jake Horowitz single; Teddy Laird run scored; Max Racanelli single.
Warde: Roman Digiacomo 2-for-2, walk, run scored, RBI; Jake Balogh 2-for-2, walk, RBI; Garrett Larsen double; John Heitzman single, run scored; Zachary Broderick single, run scored
Pitching
Darien
Jake Horowitz – L, 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Jack Cunningham – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Warde
Griffin Polley – 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Paddy Galvin – 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K