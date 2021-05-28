FCIAC Baseball Semifinals – No. 1 Greenwich 26, No. 5 Ridgefield 11

Ridgefield 331 040 0 – 11 8 2
Greenwich 06(13) 160 x – 26 19 2
Hitting
Ridgefield: Cherico triple, 3 RBIs; D’Antonio 2-for-3, 3 runs scored; D Bucciero 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; M Bucciero double, 4 runs scored.
Greenwich: Justn Zych 4-for-4, double, triple, 4 runs scored, 4 RBIs; Felipe Echeto 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Christian Mingione 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Tyler Cusimano 2-for-3, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Ryan Perez 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs; Miles Langhorne 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Cage Lasley 2-for-4, double, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs.
Pitching
Greenwich
Carson Bylclw – 1.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 1 K
Nate Jones – W, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Mathew Chioditti – 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K