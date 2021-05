FCIAC’s Lacrosse and Tennis State Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule, May 28-29

BOYS LACROSSE

Friday, May 28

Class L Qualifying Round

Glastonbury 14, Trumbull 7

Warde 21, West Haven 5

Class S Qualifying Round

St. Joseph 21, Stonington 1

Saturday, May 29

Class L Qualifying Round

Southington at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.

Ludlowe at New Canaan, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Friday, May 28

Class L Qualifying Round

Greenwich 19, Hamden 4

Ridgefield 15, Hall 4

Staples 15, Trumbull 4

Saturday, May 29

Class L Qualifying Round

Brien McMahon at South Windsor, 11 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Friday, May 28

Class LL Qualifying Round

Trumbull 4, Ludlowe 3

Class LL First Round

Westhill 5, Hall 2

Class L First Round

New Canaan 4, Guilford 0

Wilton 7, Woodstock Academy 0

Saturday, May 29

Class LL First Round

Newtown vs. Greenwich at Chelsea Piers, 11:30 a.m.

Ridgefield at Warde, 2 p.m.

Trumbull at Staples, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday, May 28

Class LL Qualifying Round

Greenwich 4, Ridgefield 3

Wilton 7, Southington 0

Class LL First Round

Staples 7, Shelton 0

New Canaan vs. Westhill. 3 p.m.

Class L Qualifying Round

St. Joseph 7, East Lyme 0

Saturday, May 29

Class LL First Round

Greenwich at Glastonbury, 10 a.m.

Simsbury at Ludlowe, 1 p.m.

East Haven vs. Darien at Solaris Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

Wilton at Amity, 2 p.m.

Class L First Round

St. Joseph at Daniel Hand, 11:30 a.m.