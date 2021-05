All season, Fairfield Ludlowe has been a thorn in the sides of some of the state’s top boys lacrosse teams. At the biggest moment, the pesky Falcons took one of them down.

Goalie Murphy Hoey didn’t allow a goal for the last 26-plus minutes, and Liam Keesser’s goal 1:24 into the second four-minute overtime period gave Ludlowe an 8-7 win at New Canaan on Saturday in the CIAC Class L qualifying round.

Click here for the complete story