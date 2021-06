FCIAC State Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard for Tues., June 1

BASEBALL

Class LL First Round

Norwalk at Amity, 3:30 p.m.

Ludlowe vs. Fairfield Prep at Fairfield Univ., 3:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon vs. Manchester at Mt. Nebo Park, 3:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Staples, 3:30 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 3:30 p.m.

East Hartford at Warde, 4 p.m.

Cheshire at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Darien at Hamden, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. New Britain at Beehive Field, 4 p.m.

Westhill vs. NFA at Dickenman Field, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Southington, 4 p.m.

Class M First Round

St. Joseph at Bacon Academy, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class LL First Round

Westhill at Amity, 4 p.m.

Newington at Warde, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Newtown, 4 p.m.

Darien at South Windsor, 4 p.m.

West Haven at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Staples, 4 p.m.

NFA at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Shelton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class L First Round

Brien McMahon at Amity, 5 p.m.

Wilton at Conard, 5 p.m.

Staples at Darien, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield at New Canaan, 5 p.m.

Greenwich at Newtown, 5 p.m.

Southington at Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Class M First Round

St. Joseph at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class LL Quarterfinals

Ridgefield at Southington, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Staples, 3 p.m.

Amity at Westhill, 3 p.m.

Class L Quarterfinals

South Windsor at Darien, 1 p.m.

Wilton at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.

Xavier at New Canaan, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Staples at Darien, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

New Canaan vs. TBA, 3 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Class LL Championship at Willowbrook Park, New Britain

Field events begin at 10 a.m.

Track events begin at 10:30 a.m.