FCIAC golf, State tennis champions will be crowned on Thursday

Golf and tennis champions will be crowned on Thursday, as the FCIAC holds its annual golf tournament in Fairfield, and five conference teams are in the hunt for state titles.

The FCIAC girls and boys golf championships will be held at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course with the girls teeing off at 8:30 a.m., and the boys starting at noon.

The girls’ team qualifiers are New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples, Trumbull and Ludlowe, and the boys’ team qualifiers are New Canaan, Ridgefield, Staples, St. Joseph, Greenwich, Darien, Ludlowe and Wilton.

In boys tennis, the FCIAC will pick up two state titles, as Westhill takes on Staples in the Class LL final, and Wilton faces Darien in the Class L final.

In the Class LL girls tennis final, Staples will square off against Amity.

FCIAC Golf Championships at Fairchild Wheeler GC

Girls championship begins at 8:30 a.m.

Boys championship begins at Noon

Boys Tennis

Class LL Final at The Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill

No. 14 Westhill vs. No. 1 Staples, Noon

Class L Final at The East Hartford Tennis Club

No. 5 Wilton vs. No. 2 Darien, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Class LL Final at The Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill

No. 5 Staples vs. No. 2 Amity, 10 a.m.