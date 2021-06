WILTON — The two most eye-popping stats from Wednesday’s Class L semifinals at Fujitani Field, aside from the final score of Fairfield Prep’s 14-5 win over Wilton, were probably faceoffs and shooting percentage.

Wilton went 20-2 on draws. But Fairfield Prep scored 14 goals on 27 shots. The Jesuits are off to the final for the first time since 2013, the capper to a remarkable run for a young group that sometimes struggled to beat top teams through the regular season.

