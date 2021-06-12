Norwalk, Westhill hope to add state championship to baseball legacy of towns

Whenever someone in the state starts talking about “baseball towns,” Stamford and Norwalk are always two of the first places mentioned.

With good reason, both cities have produced excellent baseball talent and have had success in Little League, Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth and American Legion.

They are the hometowns of Bobby Valentine, Mo Vaughn, Mickey Lione Sr., Sharkey Laureno, Mike Randazzo, Kevin Morton, Pete Tucci and countless other names that get passed down through generations of ballplayers in the two cities.

